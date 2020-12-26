Hanna Season 3: Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Dermot Mulroney reveal interesting things

We may not have any official discussion on Hanna, but fans are happy that the American action drama streaming TV series will return for Season 3. The full eight-episode first season was released on March 29, 2019, and the second season was released on July 3, 2020.

Amazon Prime Video renewed Hanna for Season 3 in July this year, less than two weeks after Season 2's premiere on July 3. Amazon does not release viewing data for its series like other streaming platforms. However, it claims that the show had performed strongly across the planet in its first week.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act," the writer and executive producer David Farr opined.

The cast members of Hanna recently had a discussion with Den of Geek. They wanted to know what they would like to see for their characters in Hanna Season 3.

Esme Creed-Miles, who plays the lead role Hanna in the series, said on Hanna Season 3, "I'd love to see [Hanna] eventually, at some point, return back to nature. I mean, as challenging as it is to shoot in the wilderness, I definitely feel an affinity with that and I love that part of who she is. I can't really imagine her truthfully anywhere else being really content."

Mireille Enos would like to find out more about her character Marissa Wiegler's past in Hanna Season 3. "I mean, I think this is true of every actor," says Enos. "We're always curious about our origin story. And of course this show is about Hanna, but if there's any time in season three to talk about her origin story, I think it would be very interesting as the story moves towards where whatever their trajectory is. Erik's trajectory, he gave up his life for Hanna and we got to see some of where he came from. And anyway, selfishly I would love to know what drives her."

Dermot Mulroney played the role of John Carmichael in Hanna Season 2. Den of Geek asked him what he thinks Carmichael's odds of surviving through a third season might be.

"I don't know. I'm so intrigued. I do know there's a key line, so beautifully placed and written in its simplicity, I won't get it exactly, but right at the end where Marissa says, 'I'm in charge now.' If nothing else, that determines for me that the tables will be turned for Carmichael, were season three to come. You know what I mean? If his story goes on, it will be 180 degrees different from where season two started. So it's already massively intriguing for me to think. How does he do when he's behind the eight ball instead of in front of the program?" Dermot Mulroney said.

Hanna Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal speaks out if Beena Tripathi will be killed