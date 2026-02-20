Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Global Tariff Strategy

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's extensive global tariffs, emphasizing Congress's sole authority to levy taxes. This decision, marking a defeat for Trump's economic agenda, leaves questions about potential refunds for billions collected. The ruling doesn't preclude other tariff actions under different statutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:12 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Global Tariff Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by ruling against his global tariffs. This 6-3 decision highlights Congress's exclusive right to impose taxes, casting doubt on the future of Trump's sweeping tariff policies.

The Court's opinion emphasizes that the Presidential use of emergency powers to implement reciprocal tariffs on nearly every country was overreaching, with Chief Justice John Roberts stating, "The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch." However, the ruling leaves open the complex issue of whether the billions paid by companies in tariffs will be refunded.

Despite the setback, Trump retains some latitude to impose duties under other legislative frameworks with more constraints. The decision punctuates a series of legal challenges to Trump's use of executive powers, underscoring bipartisan skepticism about his approach to tariffs and their economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026