Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Global Tariff Strategy

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by ruling against his global tariffs. This 6-3 decision highlights Congress's exclusive right to impose taxes, casting doubt on the future of Trump's sweeping tariff policies.

The Court's opinion emphasizes that the Presidential use of emergency powers to implement reciprocal tariffs on nearly every country was overreaching, with Chief Justice John Roberts stating, "The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch." However, the ruling leaves open the complex issue of whether the billions paid by companies in tariffs will be refunded.

Despite the setback, Trump retains some latitude to impose duties under other legislative frameworks with more constraints. The decision punctuates a series of legal challenges to Trump's use of executive powers, underscoring bipartisan skepticism about his approach to tariffs and their economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)