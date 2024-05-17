Golf-PGA Championship play delayed due to 'serious accident' near course
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 16:51 IST
The start of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday has been delayed due to a "serious accident" near the course, tournament officials said.
No further details about the nature of the accident near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, were provided, but officials said play would be delayed at least one hour from the time of its next update.
