Golf-PGA Championship play delayed due to 'serious accident' near course

The start of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday has been delayed due to a "serious accident" near the course, tournament officials said.

No further details about the nature of the accident near Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, were provided, but officials said play would be delayed at least one hour from the time of its next update.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)