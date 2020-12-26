Left Menu
Love Alarm Season 2 updates, know more on Love Alarm app

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:19 IST
Netflix announced the news of returning Love Alarm Season 2 in various social media channels. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

The South-Korean fans will be excited to know that Love Alarm is renewed for Season 2 in October 2020. The Netflix drama director Lee Na-jeong mentioned in her interview that the making of second season will depend on the popularity of first season. On October 29, 2019 Netflix renewed the series for Love Alarm Season 2. The script reading took place on February 21, this year. The second season is said to be directed by Kim Jin-woo and Park Yoo-yeong.

Yes, the production of Love Alarm Season 2 is badly affected due to COVID-19 pandemic as almost all the projects in global entertainment industry were stopped and postponed for indefinite time. Hence, the series makers are not in hurry to start the filming of Love Alarm Season 2. As South Korea is gradually developing in handling the pandemic situation, the viewers can expect their favorite show on 2021.

Netflix announced the news of returning Love Alarm Season 2 in various social media channels and a video with Love Alarm cast members announcing the arrival of second season.

Love Alarm is a romantic series revolves round the story of love lives, which already got viral in South Korea through a dating app. This is an application that notifies if someone is within 10m radius has feeling for another person. By using the app Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) finds a love triangle. She finds Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram) and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) loves her. Hwang Sun-oh is a handsome model who grew up in a rich family. Now Love Alarm Season 2 may clear the cliffhangers.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

