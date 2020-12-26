Left Menu
'God sends one angel, you're mine': Varun Dhawan pens adorable birthday wish for brother

By sharing priceless childhood picture with his elder brother Rohit, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Saturday penned an adorable wish on his birthday and termed him his "angel".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:32 IST
Varun Dhawan, Rohan Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing priceless childhood picture with his elder brother Rohit, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Saturday penned an adorable wish on his birthday and termed him his "angel". The 'Coolie No. 1' actor took to Instagram and shared a heart-warming post to mark his beloved brother's birthday. The childhood photo captures a sweet moment between the two, as they pose for the camera, while little Varun holds juice glasses.

The second one is a snap from their teenage days, in which the duo smilingly pose for the camera, the adorable snap, showcases the bond between the two. The 'Student Of The Year' star captioned the post as, "Happy birthday bhaiya. God sends one angel in everyone's life. You're mine."

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than 2 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Anil Kapoor commented, "I agree .. he's an angel .. you are lucky to have a brother like Rohit."

Karisma Kapoor also sent birthday wishes to Rohan, and wrote, "Happy birthday Rohit." On the work front, Varun Dhawan is basking the success of his comedy-drama 'Coolie No. 1'.

The film which is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name stars Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and received positive reviews. (ANI)

