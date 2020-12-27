Body of missing 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan's Alwar: Police
The body of an 11-year-old boy was found on Sunday, a day after he went missing in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said. The body of Nirmal Bairwa was found with its nose and ears amputated, they added.A complaint of abduction was filed at the Malakheda police station on Saturday and the body of the missing boy was found in a field on Sunday, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:33 IST
A complaint of abduction was filed at the Malakheda police station on Saturday and the body of the missing boy was found in a field on Sunday, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said. She said the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, adding that evidence is being collected to probe the crime.
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder owing to a property dispute, the police said..
