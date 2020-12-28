Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Wonder Woman' box office hits a pandemic high in cinema, streaming showdown

An estimated $16.7 million of the box office total came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic opening since the COVID pandemic shuttered theaters in March, though the numbers were a fraction of usual receipts for a big-budget action flick. The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 02:26 IST
Representative Image.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

An estimated $16.7 million of the box office total came from U.S. and Canadian theaters, the AT&T Inc-owned studio said on Sunday. That ranked as the highest domestic opening since the COVID pandemic shuttered theaters in March, though the numbers were a fraction of usual receipts for a big-budget action flick. The 2017 "Wonder Woman" film opened with $103.2 million domestically.

