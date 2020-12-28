Arthdal Chronicles isn’t similar to Game of Thrones, says Park Sang-yeon

It has been over a year since tvN and Netflix brought Arthdal Chronicles to the global viewers. Now fans are ardently waiting for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. Although Arthdal Chronicles' production team is tightlipped about the release date still fans are happy to learn that the series is renewed for Season 2.

As we all know almost all the productions in the overall entertainment industries throughout the world are halted and postponed for indefinite times due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the making of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 reportedly suffered accordingly.

The series is regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama. Arthdal Chronicles' story takes the viewers to the Bronze Age, where the inhabitants of the ancient city Arthdal fight for the mythical land called Arth.

Hopefully, all the main characters' cast will reprise their roles in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. That includes Jang Dong-gun as Ta-gon, Song Joong-ki as Eun-seom and Saya, Kim Ji-won as Tan-ya, and Kim Ok-vin as Tae Al-ha.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 1 received mixed reviews. The series is being accused of plagiarizing David Benioff's Game of Thrones. Moreover, the historical setting also bewildered the viewers, as the drama is set in the Bronze Age but cast members are seen wearing armors and weapons that do not belong to that era. But the series writer Park Sang-yeon stated that he doesn't think Arthdal Chronicles is similar to the Game of Thrones. He tried to create a series of a fictitious world.

"I wouldn't even think of comparing our series to [Game of Thrones] and I don't think our goal is to create something similar... I wouldn't try to claim to do anything similar to the show and I don't think it's an appropriate comparison. We tried to create a great series by building a fictitious world of our own with our imagination and I hope you see our series as it is," said Park Sang-yeon.

On the other hand, the professional writer & freelance film critic John Serba believes that Arthdal Chronicles showed prehistoric time with exploring different ideas about the human creatures. The show can easily differentiate with Game of Thrones. The Forbes contributor Joan MacDonald describe about the stunning camera work of the Arthdal Chronicles.

Arthdal occurs in a more primitive time than [Game of Thrones], and appears to be set up to explore different ideas about the human creature and its thirst for power and possessions," said Serba.

"Stunning camera work makes The Arthdal Chronicles a visual pleasure to watch, capturing sweeping panoramas that place fledgling humans in the context of a wide world waiting to be explored—and possibly conquered," stated Joan MacDonald.

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.

