Jessie J diagnosed with Meniere's disease, is deaf in right ear

English singer-songwriter Jessie J's hearing and balance problems have been caused by a syndrome that affects the inner ear, the singer announced on Instagram Live over the weekend. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old songstress is struggling to hear out of her right ear, she said.

Jessie J explained of symptoms she experienced, "I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line. Basically, I got told I had Meniere's syndrome." As reported by Fox News, the 'Bang Bang' crooner carried on in her explanation adding, "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."

Meniere's disease can occur at any age but typically is seen in young and middle-aged adults and "is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss," according to the Mayo Clinic. "In most cases, Meniere's disease affects only one ear." Although Meniere's disease is considered a chronic ailment, various treatments can relieve symptoms and mitigate long-term impacts on everyday life.

After her discovery and subsequent quest for answers, the pop star told her fans that she feels "much better," especially now that she's since been put "on the right medicine." As per Fox News, the British performer didn't dwell on the setback and told her fans not to fret because it could be worse.

She said, "It is what it is.I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm grateful I went early and they worked out what it was real quick." Fox News reported that Jessie J said she is beginning to feel comfortable singing despite her diagnosis and added that she is "not really good at singing loud yet, but I just miss singing so much."

She later detailed her symptoms and said she has "zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on." (ANI)