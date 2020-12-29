Left Menu
Emma Roberts welcomes baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Actor Emma Roberts is ending 2020 on a high note as she welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:17 IST
Actor Emma Roberts (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'American Horror Story' star and her boyfriend have named their baby Rhodes, according to TMZ.

"Everyone is healthy," E! News quoted a source close to the couple as saying. The little bundle of joy - Rhodes - marks the first child for both Emma and Garrett who began dating each other in early 2019.

Roberts had announced her pregnancy in August this year following which she made an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in October. "It's been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be, it was like people I'm so close to and it's been amazing. And I mean, I just, we couldn't have planned it better, honestly," E! News quoted her as saying.

Emma started dating Garrett after her breakup with longtime love Evan Peters in March 2019. (ANI)

