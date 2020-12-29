Top four Netflix Original shows you must binge-watch this January

With 2021 around the corner, series monsters are expecting to start off the New Year right with some exciting fiction and non-fiction films, replete with horror, suspense, tragedy and comedy. To their delight, Netflix is all set to churn out a series of new movies and returning TV shows in January. The list also includes Cobra Kai, which is making a comeback with its Season 3 by popular demand. If you are not sure what to watch, begin with the four new Netflix original series discussed down below.

Cobra Kai Season 3 (January 1)

Robert Mark Kamen created the martial arts comedy-drama series Cobra Kai based on The Karate Kid film is scheduled to release on January 1, 2021. Netflix announced an early renewal for a fourth season, prior to season 3 being released. William Zabka and Ralph Macchio will reprise their role from Karate Kid characters as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso respectively.

History of Swear Words (January 5)

Face/off actor Nicolas Cage to host the documentary series History of Swear Words. The series will telecast six episodes about the history and impact of the most notorious English swear words. Comedians Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. will join Nicolas as Guest stars.

Lupin (January 8)

Lupin is a retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. The Netflix series was inspired by Arsène Lupin a French TV show released on March 18, 1971. The series is based on the novels by Maurice Leblanc.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (January 13)

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer is a documentary series directed by Tiller Russell. The series will tell the true story of Richard Ramirez the serial killer. The story will also show how the serial killer in American history was hunted down and brought to justice.

