Will Mirzapur Season 3 reveal identity of Beena’s baby’s father?

After a long wait for two years, finally Mirzapur enthusiasts were delighted seeing Season 2 on October 23 this year on Amazon Prime Video. Within a few days, Amazon Prime renewed Mirzapur for Season 3 after fathoming national and international fans' demand for atleast another season.

This time, fans do not want to wait longer for Mirzapur Season 3 like they were made to wait for two years for Season 2. That's the reason some actors are often talking to the media and providing some hints related to the imminent season.

Recently, Rasika Dugal had a discussion with Express.co.uk on Mirzapur Season 3. While asked on the delay for Mirzapur Season 3, she said, "I'm not sure because of delays because of Covid. As you know, Mirzapur is a huge ensemble cast and all very busy actors, all who have become busier after being in Mirzapur."

"So, I think to organise everybody and get them together is going to be something that they're still figuring out. So, I have no confirmation on when we'll start filming as yet. I don't know what exactly is going to happen. I'm not privy to any conversation around season three unfortunately. But hopefully soon," Rasika Dugal further said.

While Rasika Dugal was questioned about her character, Beena's probable murder in Mirzapur Season 3, she said, "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story."

Many avid viewers are wondering the identity of the father of Beena's baby. They believe that this cliffhanger will surely be cleared in Mirzapur Season 3. The most likely candidate appeared to be Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi), whom Beena was having an affair with, Express.co.uk noted.

The viewers had already observed Beena's sexual dissatisfaction in her marital relationship that resorted her into an adulterous relationship with Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi). On the other hand, she was blackmailed into castrating Raja by her father-in-law Bauji Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) in the first season after he learnt of her illegitimate relationship with Raja.

Beena's husband Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) was least like person to be the dad of her baby. The reason is he had a low sperm count, as already stated by a doctor after medically testing him.

Now fans are wondering Raja could be the father of her child, and this could be portrayed in Mirzapur Season 3. The doubt can't be extended to her father-in-law Bauji as a man of 80 years old can never impregnate a woman.

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon Prime series.

