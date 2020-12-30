Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

As a two-year-old, Khatokhov weighed about 34 kilogrammes (75 lbs), and weighed in at around 180 kilogrammes (397 lbs) when he was 13, according to Russian media. Wrestling is popular in Russia's North Caucasus area, including in the regions of Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya and Dagestan.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:05 IST
Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the world's heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo wrestling in the southern Kabardino-Balkaria region, announced Khatokhov's death on Instagram on Tuesday, but did not disclose its cause.

The Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported that Khatokhov had suffered from kidney problems. As a two-year-old, Khatokhov weighed about 34 kilogrammes (75 lbs), and weighed in at around 180 kilogrammes (397 lbs) when he was 13, according to Russian media.

Wrestling is popular in Russia's North Caucasus area, including in the regions of Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya and Dagestan.

Also Read: U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The virus that shut down the world: Economic meltdown

The early warning signs UNCTADJan HoffmannUNCTAD has estimated global economic losses of 1 trillion in 2020. Even before the virus had officially been declared a pandemic, it was clear that the shutdowns, travel bans and other restrictio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks near record peak, dollar stumbles again

World stocks edged closer to recent record highs and Asian shares hit a record peak on Wednesday, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery next year, with the upbeat mood pushing the safe-haven dollar to its lowest since April 2018. E...

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. JANET MUI, INVE...

China's Fosun to set up JV with BioNTech to make COVID-19 vaccines-Caixin

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group will set up a joint venture with Germanys BioNTech to produce COVID-19 vaccines in China, financial magazine Caixin reported on Wednesday. The first phase of the China-based manufacturing facility will ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020