COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI): Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said restrictions in connection with the festivities, would be relaxed in temples managed by the Travancore Devaswom Baord (TDB).

TDB is an apex temple body in the southern state which manages over 1200 shrines. The temple art forms can be staged in compliancewith the COVID protocol, the minister said here.

''With the permission of the respective local police and in adherence to COVID criteria, stage performances can be conducted in temples,'' he said. The decision was taken based on the petitions submitted by various organisations of artistes, the minister added.PTI LGKBN WELCOME LGKBN WELCOME