One Punch Man Chapter 137 & 138, discussion between Amai Mask, Alloy, what about Saitama?

The manga enthusiasts are quite disappointed as One Punch Man Chapter 137 is taking adequate time. The release of Chapter 137 is not possible in December at all. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is expected to show more about Blast or Saitama making it back to the surface. Saitama is currently stuck under the rubble, which is just an excuse to make sure that he doesn't defeat the villains in a single punch.

Saitama, the protagonist is missing in action but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. Saitama's presence is doubtful as the Caped Baldy has been missing for a long time. Saitama is missing in action in the previous chapter but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. The upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 137 can see a conversation between Amai Mask and Alloy in the imminent chapter as the previous issue portrayed plenty of developments for all the characters.

The heroes are planning to use Tank Top Master's travel tactic to get some elevation. This is expected to be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 137. But there is Driveknight who seems to be driving down the tower so maybe the big fight is making its way to the surface.

On the other hand, the manga enthusiasts are also discussing on the release and plot of One Punch Man Chapter 138. According to BlockToro, One Punch Man Chapter 138 can focus more on Blast and even reveal some flashbacks. It can be seen that Blast is very powerful, he can even read minds and Saitama can finally find a worthy challenge after all.

The above-mentioned source also cited that One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to enlighten more about Blast and there could be another flashback involved. It is highly expected to go to the opposite way where Murata teases things about Blast to maintain the mystery alive.

The release of One Punch Man Chapter 138 spoilers will take some additional time as now this is the time for One Punch Man Chapter 137, which is slated to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

