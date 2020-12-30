Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Chapter 137 & 138, discussion between Amai Mask, Alloy, what about Saitama?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:28 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 137 & 138, discussion between Amai Mask, Alloy, what about Saitama?
One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to enlighten more about Blast and there could be another flashback involved. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man - The Strongest

The manga enthusiasts are quite disappointed as One Punch Man Chapter 137 is taking adequate time. The release of Chapter 137 is not possible in December at all. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is expected to show more about Blast or Saitama making it back to the surface. Saitama is currently stuck under the rubble, which is just an excuse to make sure that he doesn't defeat the villains in a single punch.

Saitama, the protagonist is missing in action but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. Saitama's presence is doubtful as the Caped Baldy has been missing for a long time. Saitama is missing in action in the previous chapter but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. The upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 137 can see a conversation between Amai Mask and Alloy in the imminent chapter as the previous issue portrayed plenty of developments for all the characters.

The heroes are planning to use Tank Top Master's travel tactic to get some elevation. This is expected to be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 137. But there is Driveknight who seems to be driving down the tower so maybe the big fight is making its way to the surface.

On the other hand, the manga enthusiasts are also discussing on the release and plot of One Punch Man Chapter 138. According to BlockToro, One Punch Man Chapter 138 can focus more on Blast and even reveal some flashbacks. It can be seen that Blast is very powerful, he can even read minds and Saitama can finally find a worthy challenge after all.

The above-mentioned source also cited that One Punch Man Chapter 138 is likely to enlighten more about Blast and there could be another flashback involved. It is highly expected to go to the opposite way where Murata teases things about Blast to maintain the mystery alive.

The release of One Punch Man Chapter 138 spoilers will take some additional time as now this is the time for One Punch Man Chapter 137, which is slated to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M1xchange expects to cross Rs 6,000 cr in bill discounting transactions this fiscal

Invoice discounting e-marketplace M1Xchange on Wednesday said it expects to cross Rs 6,000 crore in bill discounting service in the current financial year. The trade receivable discounting system TReDS platform claims to have crossed a thro...

Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds 1.47 billion.The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about 1.35 billion, it sai...

Traffic advisory for NYE: No entry for vehicles without passes to Connaught Place, parking limited

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for New Years Eve which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city. Special arrangements have been made fo...

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020