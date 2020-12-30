Left Menu
Sacred Games: Season 3 buzzes continue while Season 2 gets award

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:49 IST
Sacred Games is an Indian crime thriller web series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

An official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come yet from the web series makers, whereas the viewer's expectation for the third season gets stronger after the second season won the Filmfare OTT Award.

Sacred Games Season 2 has been highly acclaimed for its beautiful cinematography and background music. In fact, Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane have been awarded as best cinematographers of the series in the first-ever FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony. Alokananda Dasgupta is awarded the best background music composer for the second season.

FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards were announced on December 19, 2020. The award recognized and rewarded many actors, directors, cinematographers, editors, costume designers etc. from OTT movies and series, which were aired on different varied streaming platforms throughout the year.

Sacred Games is an Indian crime thriller web series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The vice president of Netflix, Erik Barmack came across Vikram Chandra's 2006 crime novel, Sacred Games, while he was searching for content in favor of Indian and the global audience. The series is subtitled in over 20 languages. Moreover, Sacred Games is the only Indian series appear on New York Times.

The second season left viewers with plenty of cliffhangers and fans are ardently waiting to get those answers and explanations in Sacred Games Season 3. But Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that there will not be a third season.

"Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left…," Nawazuddin Siddiqui opined.

In a recent interview with a media portal, the Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan said that he wasn't sure about the filming of Sacred games Season 3. The actor also expressed his thoughts how he felt when he was asked to play in Sacred Games. He was aware as Netflix has chosen a production from the same genre the American-Colombian Narcos that has global audience. Later he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. But he enjoyed playing the role of a Sardaar and wearing a turban.

The other actors played in the previous seasons, are also in confusion whether Sacred Games Season 3 will take place. However, Pankaj Tripathi, who played as Guruji in the last two seasons, once revealed that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi said.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

