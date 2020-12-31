FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 winners list announced

Filmfare much awaited OTT Awards were handed out for the first time on December 19, 2020. With the rising popularity of OTT platforms in India, it makes sense that Filmfare has decided to recognize the top performers from the 2020 web series and cinemas telecasts across different OTT platforms. It would be exciting to see what movie; TV shows, actors, directors etc. received the black lady. So here is the list of all the winners of 2020 FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards.

Winners List across categories:

Best Original story, Series: Paatal Lok

Best Series (Critics): The Family Man

Best Actor in Drama Series (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female): Sushmita Sen for Aarya

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series (Critics): Priyamani for The Family Man

Best Director, Series: Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in Comedy series (Male): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat

Best Actor in Comedy series (Female): Mithila Palkar for Little Things Season 3

Best Actor in a Supporting role in Drama series (Male): Amit Sadh for Breathe into the Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting role in Drama series (Female): Divya Dutta for Special Ops

Best Actor in a Supporting role in Comedy (Male): Raghubir Yadav for Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting role in Comedy (Female): Neena Gupta for Panchayat

Best Unscripted (non-fiction) original (Series/ special): Times of Music – MX Player

Best Comedy (Series/ special): Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original): Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor Male (Web Original Film): Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor Female (Web Original Film): Tripti Dimri for Bulbbul

Best Actor Male in a Supporting role (Web Original Film): Rahul Bose for Bulbbul

Best Actor Female in a Supporting role (Web Original Film): Seema Pahwa for Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Director, Critics: Krishna D.K. & Raj Nidimoru for The Family Man

Best Dialogues: Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru for The Family Man

Best Screenplay: Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta & Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Dhruv Sehgal for The Little Things Season 3

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics): Sumukhi Suresh for Pushpavalli Season 2

Best Cinematographer, Series: Sylvester Fonseca & Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Editor, Series: Praveen Kathikuloth for Special Ops

Best Costumes, Series: Ayesha Khanna for The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Advait Nemlekar for Special Ops

Best Original Story (Series): Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta & Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Production Design (Series) Rajneesh Hedao for The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

