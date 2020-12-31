Kaguya-sama Season 3 gets official title, more focus on Miyuki & Kaguya

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 was previously reported to have already entered production. The anime and manga lovers are quite glad to learn that they will get the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anytime in 2021.

According to EconoTimes, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 will include the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad since this was also important to build up the events leading to their confession in the manga.

The anime enthusiasts can see the continuation of story encircling Miyuki and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama Season 3. They both in love with each other but are too proud to say it. They also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up convoluted mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess, the above source noted.

The creators confirmed the returning of Kaguya-sama for Season 3 in October 2020. This happened at a special event called Kaguya Sama Wants To Tell You On Stage. According to Otakukart, as Kaguya-sama doesn't change its studio, the anime will be produced by studio A1 Pictures.

A1 Pictures is well known in Japan and other parts of the world for their beautiful work on The Seven Deadly Sins and Sword Art Online. The project will be helmed by director Shinichi Omata under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama.

The composition of Kaguya-sama Season 3 will be done by the writer Yasuhiro Nakanishi. Jin Aketagawa and Kei Haneoka are working as sound director and music composer respectively.

On October 1, 2020, the official title for the event was announced as 'Kaguya-sama Wants To Tell You On Stage'. This name was definitely a bold message since the official Kaguya-sama Season 3 anime announcement was made on stage.

Kaguya-sama Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series.

