US podcast publisher Wondery to join Amazon Music

Amazon on Wednesday said that American podcast network 'Wondery' will be joining its music streaming platform Amazon Music. With this deal, the e-commerce giant aims to expand its offering beyond music.

Launched in 2016, Wondery is known for its immersive podcasts and is the largest independent podcast publisher in the world. Together with Amazon Music, the publisher will provide even more high-quality and innovative content to the audiences.

"We're pleased to announce that Wondery has signed an agreement to join Amazon Music. Wondery is an innovative podcast publisher with a track record of creating and producing top-rated podcasts that entertain and educate listeners, including "Dirty John," "Dr. Death," "Business Wars," and "The Shrink Next Door", Amazon wrote in a blog post.

With this deal (not yet closed), Amazon Music seeks to accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts by bringing creators, hosts, and immersive experiences to even more listeners across the globe.

"This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve. Our commitment to podcasts, our focus on high-quality audio with the Amazon Music HD tier, and our recent partnership with Twitch to bring live streaming into the app, make Amazon Music a premiere destination for creators," Amazon said.

In September 2020, Amazon Music added support for podcasts in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. They are available to stream on all tiers of Amazon Music at no additional cost including free access on Echo, web, and in the Amazon Music mobile app.