Kareena Kapoor spends last day of 2020 'cuddling' with 'two loves' of her life

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan will be ending the last day of 2020 by snuggling and cuddling with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and little son Taimur Ali Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:48 IST
Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan will be ending the last day of 2020 by snuggling and cuddling with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and little son Taimur Ali Khan. The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a few pictures that see her spending the last day of the year with her "boys" in the bed.

The pictures show the three cuddled up in the blanket with their dog. "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Jab We Met' actor also shared how 2020 would not have been possible without the "two loves" of her life. "2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings," she wrote.

"Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year," she added. Kareena is currently expecting her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple is parents to their four-year-old son Taimur. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

