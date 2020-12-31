Alia Bhatt turns the 'bird' that reminds sister Shaheen Bhatt of 'someone'
Actor Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Thursday put out a picture of the 'Highway' actor and shared how she turned a muse for her.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:26 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt on Thursday put out a picture of the 'Highway' actor and shared how she turned a muse for her. Shaheen took to Instagram to share a picture of her younger sister from their recent trip to Ranthambore in Rajasthan.
The picture sees Alia looking down at something with all her concentration wearing a black floral print jacket and a grey coloured scarf over it. The elder sister shared in the caption how Alia reminds her of "someone" but she can't tell who.
"This bird reminds me of someone but I can't tell who," she wrote in the caption. Alia and Shaheen have gone on a trip to Ranthambore National Park with Alia's superstar boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family.
Kapoors and Bhatts will be celebrating the new year together at Rajasthan's famous national park. (ANI)
