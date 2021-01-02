Vinterberg's 'Another Round' to open 51st IFFI, Kurosawa's 'Wife of a Spy' to have India premiere

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg's ''Another Round'', starring actor Mads Mikkelsen, will be the opening film at the upcoming 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film, which is Denmark's official entry for Oscars 2020, revolves around four weary high school teachers experimenting with the liberating effects of alcohol. ''Another Round'' had its in-cinema world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2020. At the San Sebastian International Film Festival the movie won the Silver Shell for best actor for Mikkelsen and co-stars Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe as well as Silver Shell for best director for Vinterberg. It was also part of Cannes Film Festival's official selection.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. Japanese historical drama “Wife of a Spy”, directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, will also have its India premiere at the upcoming nine-day film gala. ''Wife of a Spy'' first released in Japan as a television movie in June last year. A theatrical version of the film was selected in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival and won the Silver Lion. The movie features actors Yu Aoi and Issey Takahashi.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st IFFI, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic..