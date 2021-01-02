Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sara Ali Khan kick-starts New Year with brother Ibrahim, friends

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, kick-started her New Year on Saturday by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:24 IST
Sara Ali Khan kick-starts New Year with brother Ibrahim, friends
Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, kick-started her New Year on Saturday by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. The 'Coolie No. 1' star rang into the New Year with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a couple of her friends. She shared glimpses of those moments on her Instagram on Saturday along with a short poem in the caption. She wrote, "Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they're all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be - it's a good sign."

In the pictures, Sara can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and blue denim, which she paired with a scarf. The post garnered more than ten lakh like in a span of six hours. Earlier, the 'Kedarnath' actor had shared pictures of her New Year celebration with Ibrahim, in which they were seen posing in front of a bonfire.

On the work front, Sara is gaining appreciations for her latest dramatic comedy flick 'Coolie No. 1' featuring Varun Dhawan that was released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. Apart from that, she will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...

Will march into Delhi with 'tractor parade' on Republic Day if demands not met: Farmer unions to govt

Issuing an ultimatum to the government ahead of the next round of talks, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will march into Delhi with a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands are not met. Addressing a press confere...

Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel "trap" to provoke war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be trapped by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.He issued the warning on the anniversary of the...

Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot; 85 test positive

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021