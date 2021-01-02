Sara Ali Khan kick-starts New Year with brother Ibrahim, friends

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, kick-started her New Year on Saturday by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. The 'Coolie No. 1' star rang into the New Year with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a couple of her friends. She shared glimpses of those moments on her Instagram on Saturday along with a short poem in the caption. She wrote, "Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they're all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be - it's a good sign."

In the pictures, Sara can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and blue denim, which she paired with a scarf. The post garnered more than ten lakh like in a span of six hours. Earlier, the 'Kedarnath' actor had shared pictures of her New Year celebration with Ibrahim, in which they were seen posing in front of a bonfire.

On the work front, Sara is gaining appreciations for her latest dramatic comedy flick 'Coolie No. 1' featuring Varun Dhawan that was released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. Apart from that, she will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie 'Atrangi Re' along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. (ANI)