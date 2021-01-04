Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Wonder Woman 1984 Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically; Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically, Global Total Tops $118 Million "Wonder Woman 1984" used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year's holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 02:25 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Wonder Woman 1984 Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically; Gerry Marsden dies aged 78
File Photo

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday. "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away," radio broadcaster Pete Price posted on Twitter.

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically, Global Total Tops $118 Million

"Wonder Woman 1984" used its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year's holiday. The sequel also ensnared another $10.1 million from overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million. That's not a disastrous figure given how much coronavirus has upended the movie business, but it does represent a steep 67% drop domestically and is a far cry from the grosses of pre-pandemic blockbusters. Stateside, "Wonder Woman 1984" has earned $28.5 million. The superhero sequel, which is currently getting some social media backlash for not rising to the level of its beloved predecessor, is being simultaneously released on HBO Max in a bid to bolster the WarnerMedia streaming service and as a concession to a global health crisis that's left the theatrical distribution landscape severely diminished. The company has issued some vague numbers touting "Wonder Woman 1984's" popularity on HBO Max, but little in the way of hard data. It did announce that Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will reunite for a third film in the franchise, a sign that it believes the Amazonian warrior is a vital part of its plans for growing its DC cinematic universe.

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In recorded call, Trump pressures Georgia official to change election results - media

U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgias top election official to find enough votes to overturn his defeat in the southern state, according to a recording of the hour-long call released by U.S. media on Sunday. The Saturday call was t...

Brazil reports 17,341 new coronavirus cases, 293 more deaths

Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since th...

NBA-Clippers staffers in quarantine under COVID-19 protocols

A number of staff members for the Los Angeles Clippers are in quarantine in accordance with National Basketball Association NBA COVID-19 protocols, the team said on Sunday. Seven support staff were being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, withou...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend OMINOUS SIGNS AS MAN CITY START TO CLICKSixteen sublime minutes at Stamford Bridge on Sunday were enough for Manchester City to prove they are still a major player in the title race this season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021