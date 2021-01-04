Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bond girl, and 'That '70's Show' star, Tanya Roberts dies at 65

Veteran actor Tanya Roberts, famous for playing a Bond girl in the film 'A View to a Kill,' passed away at the age of 65.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:01 IST
Bond girl, and 'That '70's Show' star, Tanya Roberts dies at 65
Late actor Tanya Roberts . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Tanya Roberts, famous for playing a Bond girl in the film 'A View to a Kill,' passed away at the age of 65. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor collapsed while walking her dogs on December 24, and was admitted to Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles.

She passed away on Sunday (local time) and the news of her demise was confirmed by her longtime friend and rep Mike Pingel who confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death has not been revealed yet by the representatives of the departed actor.

"I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Pingel as saying. "She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them," she added.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts had a glorious career in modeling and TV advertisements before making her film debut in 1975. Besides playing the Bond girl, she is also known for her role of Midge Pinciotti in 'That '70's Show.' (ANI)

Also Read: Emma Roberts, partner Garrett Hedlund welcome baby boy

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rain in several places of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a western disturbance was recorded at some places in Rajasthan since Sunday morning. Sawaimadhopur recorded 43 mm precipitation, followed by Kota 15.7 mm, Bundi 14 mm, Jaipur 7 mm and Chittorgarh 4 mm...

Cochin Shipyard declares an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share

Public sector Cochin Shipyard on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per shareIn a regulatory filing, Cochin Shipyard said the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 each...

World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the worlds biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use. Lauding the scient...

BJP leader attacked in Bengal's Asansol

BJPs West Bengal state committee member Krishnendu Mukherjee on Monday alleged that TMC goons have opened fire on his car in Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district but he was saved by a whisker as the assailants failed to open the vehicles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021