Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister' to theatrically release on Jan 22

Political drama Madam Chief Minister, starring Richa Chadha, is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22, the makers announced Monday. The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with Untouchable, Unstoppable as tagline.Presenting to you, the first look of MadamChiefMinister, a gut shaking political drama starring Richa Chaddha, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:44 IST
Political drama ''Madam Chief Minister'', starring Richa Chadha, is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22, the makers announced Monday. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of ''Jolly LLB'' fame. ''Madam Chief Minister'', which also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.

T-Series also shared the first look of the film, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, on Twitter. The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with ''Untouchable, Unstoppable'' as tagline.

''Presenting to you, the first look of #MadamChiefMinister, a gut shaking political drama starring Richa Chaddha, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!'' T-Series tweeted. Chadha said the film is about an ''untouchable'' who braves all odds in life.

''Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life!'' she tweeted. ''Madam Chief Minister'' also features Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles. This would be Chadha's second theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic, after ''Shakeela'' which hit cinema halls last month.

