Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hilary Duff says she got eye infection after too many COVID-19 tests

The former Disney star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all, Duff wrote.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:01 IST
Hilary Duff says she got eye infection after too many COVID-19 tests

Actor Hilary Duff says she developed a painful eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests while filming for her TV series, “Younger”. The former Disney star took to Instagram on Monday to share details of her holidays and opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

''Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot. So... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all,'' Duff wrote. ''PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics,'' she added. Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure. The “Lizzie McGuire” star is currently pregnant with her third child. She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

QUOTES-UK goes into COVID-19 lockdown - at what cost?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying the highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the health service. Britain announced on Tuesda...

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021