Cold Spell Grips Punjab and Haryana: Temperatures Hover Above Average

Punjab and Haryana experienced a cold spell on Monday, with temperatures mostly remaining above the seasonal average. Amritsar recorded a minimum of 9.7°C, while Chandigarh logged 8.3°C. In Haryana, Ambala reported a low of 10°C. Despite the cold conditions, many regions had temperatures higher than the norm.

Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:21 IST
Punjab and Haryana were in the grip of a cold spell on Monday, with minimum temperatures mostly hovering above the seasonal average. The local meteorological department noted that Amritsar in Punjab experienced a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal figure. Ludhiana recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the average.

Cold conditions persisted across other cities in Punjab as well, with Patiala noting a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Pathankot recorded 9 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda, Faridkot, and Gurdaspur saw lows of 9.8, 8.8, and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh, joint capital of both states, registered a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than average.

Similarly, in Haryana, Ambala experienced a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above the norm. Hisar was measured at 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded 9 degrees Celsius, both two degrees above the usual. Cold conditions were also reported in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa with temperatures of 6, 10, 7, and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

