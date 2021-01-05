Left Menu
Development News Edition

China surpasses North America in box office collection for the first time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:09 IST
China surpasses North America in box office collection for the first time
China also made the world’s highest grossing film of 2020 called The Eight Hundred, which made over $460 million. Image Credit: Facebook / The Eight Hundred

Blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic but North America's box office collection tanked around 80 percent to an estimated $2.3 billion, making way for China to grab the world's-biggest-box-office-market crown for the first time in 2020. China made an estimated $2.7 billion in ticket sales in 2020, according to Hollywood Reporter.

North America's domestic ticket sales fell from $11.4 billion in 2019 to $2.3 billion in 2020, the lowest in four decades. The decline of North American movie market isn't surprising though, given the extensive theater closures from March through December, 2020 in the United States.

Globally, ticket sales declined by around 70 percent. China too saw its domestic ticket sales going down by 70 percent year over year, falling from around $9 billion in 2019 to an estimated $2.7 billion in 2020. Yet, China could manage to rebound faster than North America, mainly during the last quarter of 2020.

China also made the world's highest grossing film of 2020 called The Eight Hundred, which made over $460 million. In comparison, Hollywood's biggest global hit Bad Boys for Life made $426.5 million. Many other Chinese movies, for instance, My Homeland, and My People became a global hit in 2020.

It seems that China is all set to keep the momentum going in 2021 too. China's New Year Day box office collection reached $92 million, beating all of its earlier New Year Day collection records, Deadline reported. Most of its January 1 revenues came from a new release called A Little Red Flower, which tells the story of how the average person should overcome the fear of death with love and cherish.

Also Read: Shrek 5 can portray story from scratch with more twists in storyline

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic: Respect final results of the election, urge UN, partners

It will be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operation...

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla for his water comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both the vaccine makers on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in the country and...

Active COVID-19 cases in India less than 2.5 lakh and declining: Health secretary

Indias active COVID-19 cases are less than 2.5 lakhs and are continuing to fall which has led to a decline in the overall burden on the health delivery structure, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday. The active cases in th...

Lanka to finalise agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries. The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021