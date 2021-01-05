Jimmy Fallon plays love-obsessed Harry Styles amid romance with Olivia Wilde

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon pretended he was Harry Styles and handed out love notes on 'The Tonight Show' while portraying a love-focused version of the 26-year-old One Direction alumnus. According to E! News, hours after the rumors about the singer's budding romance with Olivia Wilde surprised the world, Jimmy shared the skit on Monday (local time). The clip showed Harry (played by Fallon) preparing to shoot his new music video for "Treat People With Kindness," and poked fun at the singer's apparent eagerness to tell people that he has feelings for them.

During the skit when Harry is asked by the choreographer if he is dressed and ready for the shoot, Jimmy replied in character "No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here's a letter from me to you. It says, 'I love you.'" This was quite an on-point line to drop on the same day that E! News learned from a source that the real-life Harry and Olivia were giving off couple vibes when they attended a wedding together for Jeff Azoff, who works as Harry's manager.

However, the skit did not specifically refer to the 36-year-old 'Booksmart' director and appeared to have been shot prior to the news of the supposed romance coming out. (ANI)