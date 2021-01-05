Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Fallon plays love-obsessed Harry Styles amid romance with Olivia Wilde

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon pretended he was Harry Styles and handed out love notes on 'The Tonight Show' while portraying a love-focused version of the 26-year-old One Direction alumnus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:36 IST
Jimmy Fallon plays love-obsessed Harry Styles amid romance with Olivia Wilde
Jimmy Fallon portraying Harry Styles (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon pretended he was Harry Styles and handed out love notes on 'The Tonight Show' while portraying a love-focused version of the 26-year-old One Direction alumnus. According to E! News, hours after the rumors about the singer's budding romance with Olivia Wilde surprised the world, Jimmy shared the skit on Monday (local time). The clip showed Harry (played by Fallon) preparing to shoot his new music video for "Treat People With Kindness," and poked fun at the singer's apparent eagerness to tell people that he has feelings for them.

During the skit when Harry is asked by the choreographer if he is dressed and ready for the shoot, Jimmy replied in character "No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here's a letter from me to you. It says, 'I love you.'" This was quite an on-point line to drop on the same day that E! News learned from a source that the real-life Harry and Olivia were giving off couple vibes when they attended a wedding together for Jeff Azoff, who works as Harry's manager.

However, the skit did not specifically refer to the 36-year-old 'Booksmart' director and appeared to have been shot prior to the news of the supposed romance coming out. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France cranks up vaccine rollout to deliver shots faster

France is stepping up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout by widening further its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver jabs more quickly, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday. F...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

India, US have frictions, frustrations on trade front, lot of scope to expand flow of goods, services: Kenneth Juster

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday and noted that there are frictions and frustration...

Nepal asks children, senior citizens to stay indoors as Kathmandu’s air quality worsens

Authorities in Nepal on Tuesday asked children and senior citizens in the capital to stay indoors unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside as the air pollution has alarmingly increased in Kathmandu and other major parts of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021