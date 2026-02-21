Left Menu

Harry Kane Stars as Bayern Triumph in Thriller

Bayern Munich secured a 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt with Harry Kane scoring twice. Despite conceding a penalty, Bayern maintained their Bundesliga lead. Kane was honored for 500 career goals. Elsewhere, Union Berlin defeated Leverkusen, Augsburg won over Wolfsburg, and Cologne drew with Hoffenheim.

Updated: 21-02-2026 23:07 IST
Harry Kane Stars as Bayern Triumph in Thriller
Harry Kane was the star of the match, scoring twice as Bayern Munich narrowly defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 to solidify their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Despite conceding a penalty late in the game, which Jonathan Burkardt converted, Bayern held on tightly to their lead, thanks to Kane's impressive performance. Before kickoff, the English striker was honored for reaching the milestone of 500 career goals.

In other Bundesliga action, Union Berlin secured a surprising 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, Augsburg claimed a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg, and Cologne held Hoffenheim to a thrilling 2-2 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

