As the Indian musical maestro AR Rahman rang in his 54th birthday on Wednesday, the music composer received a plethora of wishes from his fans and well-wishers across the world.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:11 IST
AR Rahman thanks fans for showering him with wishes on 54th birthday
A R Rahman (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian musical maestro AR Rahman rang in his 54th birthday on Wednesday, the music composer received a plethora of wishes from his fans and well-wishers across the world. Thanking all his fans for their wonderful wishes, the music maestro shared a clip of one such adorable birthday greeting by a 4-year-old fan from Malaysia.

In the video shared by the music composer on Instagram, a 4-year-old girl said, "Happy birthday uncle A R Rahman, may you be always healthy and happy." "I am Janani, I am 4 years old, I am going to sing a song for you," she added.

Responding to the little girl, Rahman wrote, "Thank you Janani and all others for your kind wishes." Along with fans, many celebrities have also been wishing the music composer on social media and hashtags #HBDARRahman and #HBDARR54 have been trending. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

