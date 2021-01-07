Rahul Roy discharged from hospital

Left Menu
Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last year, on Thursday said he is back home from the hospital but it is still a long journey to full recovery. I am recovering and its still a long journey for full recovery, he wrote alongside a photo of him with his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen.

Updated: 07-01-2021
Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last year, on Thursday said he is back home from the hospital but it is ''still a long journey'' to full recovery. The ''Aashiqui'' star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil. Last month, the 52-year-old actor was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Roy thanked his well-wishers for their best wishes on Instagram.

''I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery,'' he wrote alongside a photo of him with his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen. ''Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka, my brother-in-law Romeer along with my friends Aditi Govitrikar, Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi, Suchitra Pillai and all my friends for praying for me,'' he added.

According to Sen, Roy was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. ''He is at home and doing well. But he will have to take speech and physiotherapy sessions for six to eight months, it can be more or less depending on his recovery,'' Sen told PTI. Roy made his Bollywood debut in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit ''Aashiqui'' in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on movies like ''Junoon'' and ''Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee''.

The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show ''Bigg Boss'' in 2006..

