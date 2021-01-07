`Dress code' boards outside Shirdi temple defaced

Unidentified persons on Thursdayblackened the notice boards asking devotees to dress properlyoutside the Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi, policesaid.

Activist Trupti Desai had warned recently that if theboards were not removed, she and her associates would takethem down themselves.

Superintendentof Police of Ahmednagardistrict ManojPatil said some persons smeared the boards with black paint onThursday.

An offence was being registered, he added.

The Saibaba temple trust which manages the famoustemple at Shirdi recently put up boards appealing to devoteesto dress in a ''civilized'' manner and as per ''Indian culture''while entering the premises.

