`Dress code' boards outside Shirdi temple defaced

`Dress code' boards outside Shirdi temple defacedPTI | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:03 IST
Unidentified persons on Thursdayblackened the notice boards asking devotees to dress properlyoutside the Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi, policesaid.
Activist Trupti Desai had warned recently that if theboards were not removed, she and her associates would takethem down themselves.
Superintendentof Police of Ahmednagardistrict ManojPatil said some persons smeared the boards with black paint onThursday.
An offence was being registered, he added.
The Saibaba temple trust which manages the famoustemple at Shirdi recently put up boards appealing to devoteesto dress in a ''civilized'' manner and as per ''Indian culture''while entering the premises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trupti Desai
- premises
- Shirdi
- Maharashtra
- Indian
- Saibaba
