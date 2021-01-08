Zayn Malik makes his musical comeback with new song 'Vibez'

Two years after he released his last album 'Icarus Falls,' former 'One Direction' member and musician Zayn Malik on Thursday (local time) released his new song 'Vibez.' The new song marks the second song of his third studio album 'Nobody Is Listening' and is also the follow-up to his single 'Better.'

The 'Pillowtalk' singer shared the update about his new song on Instagram by sharing a short part of the song. "Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!" he wrote as in the caption.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), the musician teased the track on his Instagram story with a short clip. Malik had earlier in September 2020 welcomed his first child with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)