Akshay Oberoi joins Inside Edge Season 3, actor shares interesting things

Karan Anshuman-created the Indian sports drama web television series Inside Edge, which was premiered on July 16, 2017 on Amazon Prime Video, already acquired a huge fan base across the country and other parts of the world. Now fans are ardently waiting to see Inside Edge Season 3.

Currently, Inside Edge Season 3 is reportedly under production but there is no confirmation on the release date. We are expecting Inside Edge Season 3 to be out in mid-2021.

Inside Edge's lovers will be quite glad to learn that the second and third editions were shot together. According to some reports, the remaining task of third season has already been started.

Many may not know that Mirchi Malini's actor Akshay Oberoi will be playing a role in Inside Edge Season 3. He started his career with Rajshri Productions' film called Isi Life Mein (2010) and later played in Gurgoan, Kaalakandi, Pizza and others.

"If I talk about web series, I have Flesh, Magic, Inside Edge 3, Illegal and there were a couple of more things I was supposed to do but everything has been put on hold for now," said Akshay Oberoi in an interview with Indian Express.

He also said that he learned to play cricket for the series and have much fun in the production set of Inside Edge 3.

"I am afraid I would not be able to say much but I had fun shooting for Inside Edge Season 3. It is a big canvas with a lot of actors on-board. I have also learned to play cricket for the series," added Akshay Oberoi.

The lead actor Vivek Oberoi will reprise his role as Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of the world's leading sports management companies in the third season. The other casting members to reprise their roles are Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil/Bhaisahab (the President of Indian Cricket Board and the founder of the PowerPlay League), Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik, Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil, and Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan.

Karan Anshuman is the director of Inside Edge 3. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers of the series.

Inside Edge Season 3 is under production now and the release date is not confirmed yet.