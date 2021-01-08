Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Oberoi joins Inside Edge Season 3, actor shares interesting things

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:24 IST
Akshay Oberoi joins Inside Edge Season 3, actor shares interesting things
Many may not know that Mirchi Malini’s actor Akshay Oberoi will be playing a role in Inside Edge Season 3. Image Credit: Instagram / Akshay Oberoi

Karan Anshuman-created the Indian sports drama web television series Inside Edge, which was premiered on July 16, 2017 on Amazon Prime Video, already acquired a huge fan base across the country and other parts of the world. Now fans are ardently waiting to see Inside Edge Season 3.

Currently, Inside Edge Season 3 is reportedly under production but there is no confirmation on the release date. We are expecting Inside Edge Season 3 to be out in mid-2021.

Inside Edge's lovers will be quite glad to learn that the second and third editions were shot together. According to some reports, the remaining task of third season has already been started.

Many may not know that Mirchi Malini's actor Akshay Oberoi will be playing a role in Inside Edge Season 3. He started his career with Rajshri Productions' film called Isi Life Mein (2010) and later played in Gurgoan, Kaalakandi, Pizza and others.

"If I talk about web series, I have Flesh, Magic, Inside Edge 3, Illegal and there were a couple of more things I was supposed to do but everything has been put on hold for now," said Akshay Oberoi in an interview with Indian Express.

He also said that he learned to play cricket for the series and have much fun in the production set of Inside Edge 3.

"I am afraid I would not be able to say much but I had fun shooting for Inside Edge Season 3. It is a big canvas with a lot of actors on-board. I have also learned to play cricket for the series," added Akshay Oberoi.

The lead actor Vivek Oberoi will reprise his role as Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of the world's leading sports management companies in the third season. The other casting members to reprise their roles are Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil/Bhaisahab (the President of Indian Cricket Board and the founder of the PowerPlay League), Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik, Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil, and Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan.

Karan Anshuman is the director of Inside Edge 3. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers of the series.

Inside Edge Season 3 is under production now and the release date is not confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Amazon Prime Video series.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...

Air 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad

The average air quality plunged to very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, poor in Noida and Faridabad while stayed moderate in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM...

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization WTO to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021