Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Designed to cater to the global civil aviation market, the helicopter boasts advanced safety, performance, and comfort features, marking a milestone in India's indigenous rotary-wing capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:49 IST
On Tuesday, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The sophisticated 5.5-tonne rotary-wing aircraft, equipped with twin Shakti 1H1C engines, addresses the rigorous demands of both the Indian terrain and the global civil aviation market. Naidu joined the pilot in the cockpit, gaining firsthand insight into the helicopter's advanced systems and state-of-the-art features.

According to HAL officials, the Dhruv NG represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous helicopter capabilities, focusing on enhanced safety, performance, and passenger comfort. The heli is fitted with a civil-certified glass cockpit that complies with AS4 standards, a modern avionics suite, crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and vibration control systems for a smooth ride, particularly valuable for VIP and medical transport.

The Dhruv NG is highly versatile, with a maximum take-off weight of 5,500 kg and an adaptable cabin for various civilian roles, including VIP transport and air ambulance services. It offers a maximum speed of 285 km/h, a range of 630 km, and high-altitude capability with an internal payload of up to 1,000 kg. HAL promotes Dhruv NG as a high-performance, cost-effective alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, suitable for roles spanning offshore operations, law enforcement, and disaster relief.

