Sushant death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

The Mumbai zonal unit of theNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searchesin connection with the drugs case linked to actor SushantSingh Rajput's death, an official said.

Several persons were apprehended during this operationwhich was led by the anti-drug agency's zonal director SameerWankhede, he said, adding that questioning of some of them wasunderway.

The NCB had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend RheaChakraborty, her brother Showik and some people employed withRajput as part of the case. The Chakraborty siblings later gotbail.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in June lastyear, after which the NCB started a probe into alleged use ofdrugs in the film industry.

