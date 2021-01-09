Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:03 IST
Sushant death case: NCB conducts searches, questioning on

The Mumbai zonal unit of theNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searchesin connection with the drugs case linked to actor SushantSingh Rajput's death, an official said.

Several persons were apprehended during this operationwhich was led by the anti-drug agency's zonal director SameerWankhede, he said, adding that questioning of some of them wasunderway.

The NCB had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend RheaChakraborty, her brother Showik and some people employed withRajput as part of the case. The Chakraborty siblings later gotbail.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in June lastyear, after which the NCB started a probe into alleged use ofdrugs in the film industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Need to build back US economy better so that it lifts up everyone: Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that there is a need to build back the economy better so that it lifts up everyone as the worlds largest economy has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking to reporters in Wilmi...

We still need to be extremely mindful of virus: Shilpa Shirodkar after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Shilpa Shirodkar recently became the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine but the actor believes that people must not become complacent and should continue wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.Shirodkar, kno...

French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December -media

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.Europe 1 sa...

Drug peddler held with one kg charas in J-K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday and one kilogram of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from him during vehicle checking in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Poonch Senior Superintendent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021