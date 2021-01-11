NPreity Zinta opens up about family's COVID-19 diagnosis: Felt helpless far away in America

Left Menu
Actor Preity Zinta on Monday said it was a stressful time for her when her family members, including her mother, brother, his wife, kids and uncle, had tested positive for COVID-19, three weeks ago.Zinta, whos currently in the US, took to Instagram and said now that they have recovered, she can finally sleep well.Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids and my uncle all tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:32 IST
Actor Preity Zinta on Monday said it was a stressful time for her when her family members, including her mother, brother, his wife, kids and uncle, had tested positive for COVID-19, three weeks ago.

Zinta, who's currently in the US, took to Instagram and said now that they have recovered, she can finally sleep well.

''Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids and my uncle all tested positive for COVID-19. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless and powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital,'' she wrote.

The 45-year-old ''Kal Ho Na Ho'' actor said she was grateful to all the doctors and nurses who worked ''tirelessly'' to take care of them.

Zinta asked her fans to not take COVID-19 lightly and warned the virus can become ''dangerous overnight.'' ''So please take care, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep and stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year,'' she added.

Zinta was last seen in 2018 action-comedy ''Bhaiaji Superhit'', which marked her return to the screen after a seven year hiatus.

