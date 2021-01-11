Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will not be out before February. The upcoming chapter will be full of action and disclose many shocking things. The spoilers will be out in early February, just five to six days before its original release.

The manga enthusiasts will have to wait for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 for almost a month. Albeit the spoilers are yet to be revealed, still the rumors claim that Armin and Eren will meet in the Paths.

Eren has been now missing for the last few chapters of Attack on Titan and no one knows where his body is, or does he even have a body to begin with, as reported by BlockToro.

If some sources are to be believed, Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will focus on Annie and Armin. These two characters have more going on in their character arc besides their blooming love.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show many interesting things. Zeke will explain Eren about the Titan powers and how he can stop Eren from Rumbling, BlockToro noted.

On the other hand, the manga aficionados are highly disappointed after learning that Attack on Titan would end with Chapter 139. Armin and Eren deserve a final meeting before the story completes on Chapter 139. Their final meeting can take place at Paths as there is no other better place than it to make it more emotional.

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 is expected to be out on February 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

