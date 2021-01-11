What Prison Break can show if Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell return for Season 6

We all know what recently happened with the making of Prison Break Season 6. A few weeks back, one of the lead actors, Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he would not return for sixth season.

Wentworth Miller revealed that he would not return to reprise the role of Michael Scofield in Prison Break Season 6. "On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller shared on Instagram.

Dominic Purcell didn't take much time in supporting his co-star Wentworth Miller. He took to social media to announce that he would not return in Prison Break Season 6.

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

The decision taken by both lead actors to not reprise their roles in Prison Break Season 6 was absolutely shocking. However, Dominic Purcell's decision in support of Wentworth Miller depicts how these two actors have heart-to-heart love for each other.

In case, if the actors return to Prison Break, the next Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many Prison Break enthusiasts believe that it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. Wentworth Miller earlier said that the sixth season would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. The plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first started in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

If Prison Break Season 6 takes place in future, Sara Tancredi will return to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

We still don't know if Prison Break will see the daylight with Season 6's release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

