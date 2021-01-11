The Last Kingdom Season 5: What can happen to Finan? What more we know

The Last Kingdom Season 5 already received an official nod during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. Many rumors and spoilers are already floating over the web world, which create more confusions among fans.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be back for ten episodes, which will be based on books nine and ten in Bernard Cornwell's 'The Saxon Stories'. The imminent episodes are likely to follow Uhtred as he feels that his destiny is highly entangled with the future of England. If the previously revealed synopsis of Last Kingdom Season 5 is to be believed, he will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. It clearly indicates the fifth season will be filled with more heart-breaking moments.

Many fans are wondering what can happen to Finan in The Last Kingdom Season 5 . Uhtred met Finan while he was being held as a slave. Finan indebted himself to Uhtred as both were able to escape. Since then Finan has become a good friend and supporter of Uhtred whenever the latter falls in trouble.

The Last Kingdom aficionados are still waiting to know Finan's past life, mainly how he left his homeland in Ireland. In the books, as Express.co.uk reminds, Finan was exiled from Ireland and was forced into slavery after he ran off with his brother's wife. He was already married to royalty, but he actually had eyes for his brother Conall's wife – a dairy maid. They tried to hide but they were found out and Finan was forced to leave his home.

As Finan's character appears in all of Cornwell's books, and he remains alive, so he is likely to stay in The Last Kingdom Season as a in some form or another.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'.

The ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith, and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might take place in The Last Kingdom Season 5. New enemies are likely to arise. The upcoming season may be seen taking Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

