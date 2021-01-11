Left Menu
"Yes There Are People of Color on This", Lana Del Rey defends new album cover

American singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey shared the cover art of her upcoming album and followed that up by posting a message before users could "make comments again about a WOC/POC issue."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:17 IST
Cover art of Lana Del Rey's new album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'. Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey shared the cover art of her upcoming album and followed that up by posting a message before users could "make comments again about a WOC/POC issue." According to E! News, the 'Summertime Sadness' singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (local time) and shared with everyone the artwork for her latest upcoming album 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'. She captioned the post as, "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it -- there's always beautiful music too, introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."

The cover image showed the star and a group of women gathered around an outdoor table. Shortly afterwards Lana added a comment to seemingly defend the shot from potential criticism. The 35-year-old Grammy-nominated star said, "I also want to say that with everything going on this year!"

She continued, "And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you." She went on to name a few of the women who appear on the cover with her, calling the group a "beautiful mix of everything."

Sharing that she has "always been extremely inclusive without even trying to," Lana continued by writing, "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it." As per E! News, it is still unclear as to what exactly spurred this comment from Lana. (ANI)

