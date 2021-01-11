Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: 'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79; Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence and more

Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege at the Capitol Building last week to "Kristallnacht", or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 and dozens were killed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: 'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79; Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence and more
Representative Image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967.

Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video posted on Twitter. Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege at the Capitol Building last week to "Kristallnacht" , or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 and dozens were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip

Celtic will be without 14 players for its Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian on Monday after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for the coronavirus upon the squads return from a training camp in Dubai.Thirteen of Jullien...

Malta flight to Catania turns back after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Malta to Catania, Sicily was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday morning because a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask. A court was told that a 24-year-old Italian woman resident in Bulgaria got in...

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021