To control crowds, Shirdi temple starts online pass system

The management of the renownedSai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmedanagr districton Monday asked people to obtain passes online for 'darshan'and 'aarti' to avoid crowding in view of the coronavirusoutbreak, an official said.

A statement from the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust saidthe decision on online passes will be implemented from January14.

The passes can be obtained from the temple's officialwebsite and it would help control the crowds that come to thetemple, especially on Thursday, weekends, auspicious days andpublic holidays, an official said.

''The free and paid pass distribution centre in thetemple premises will be closed on these days when there isheavy rush,'' he said.

