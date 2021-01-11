Cricket-India skipper Kohli, Bollywood actor Anushka announce birth of daughter

Left Menu
Kohli broke the news hours after the Indian cricket team fought back to hold Australia to a draw in the third test in their series Down Under. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," Kohli wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1348580955594768385.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday that his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma had given birth to a baby girl, the couple's first child. Kohli broke the news hours after the Indian cricket team fought back to hold Australia to a draw in the third test in their series Down Under.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," Kohli wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1348580955594768385. "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives." Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the new parents on Twitter https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1348599930709975041: "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love."

Former test spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble were among the thousands who reacted to the news on social media. "Congratulations to you both. God bless the baby girl," Kumble tweeted https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074/status/1348633710980071427.

Kohli returned to India on paternity leave after playing in the opening test in Adelaide, which his team lost by eight wickets after crumbling to their lowest innings score in 88 years of test cricket.

