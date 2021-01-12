Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movie theatres in Malaysia to close again as coronavirus cases rise

Movie theatres in Malaysia are set to shut down once again as the country is currently dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:33 IST
Movie theatres in Malaysia to close again as coronavirus cases rise
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Movie theatres in Malaysia are set to shut down once again as the country is currently dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus. According to Variety, a nationwide state of emergency was announced early on Tuesday (local time) on behalf of the King Al-Sultan Abdullah.

As per a palace statement quoted by Variety, the emergency could last until August 1, depending on the state of coronavirus infections, according to a palace statement. After the relaxation of social conditions in December, the positive coronavirus cases in Malaysia have jumped as the country on Monday (local time) recorded 2,232 new confirmed cases, bringing the active total to 28,500 and the running total since early 2020 to 135,000 with 550 deaths.

Chains of movie theatres including Golden Screen Cinemas, TGV and others shared on their social media accounts that the theatres will be shut from Wednesday (local time) and that the cost of the pre-paid tickets will be reimbursed. "The effect is to put us back to where we were at the beginning of November. This time, we expect the MCO to be renewed for two weeks at a time for some months," Irving Chee, GM at GSC, told Variety.

As a result of the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, one of the country's cinema chain, MBO, had earlier headed for liquidation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as...

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of 3 agri laws, but say protest to continue

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Court order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of arou...

Badminton-Nehwal tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, says BAI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India BAI said on Tuesday. The BAI said mens world number 28 HS Prannoy had also tested positive and pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021