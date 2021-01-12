Left Menu
What/If Season 2: Mike Kelley shares opinion on future seasons

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST
As What/If Season 2 has not been confirmed, so there is no official discussion on casting. Some of the Season 1 castings may return to the upcoming series. Image Credit: Facebook / What/If

Netflix has not confirmed the renewal of American thriller drama What/If Season 2. What/If was released on May 24, 2019 on Netflix. However, in an interview with Ready Steady Cut, the show creator, Mike Kelley gave the hints for What/If Season 2.

Mike Kelley opined that the filming for What/If Season 2 may start very soon and there will be no connection in the story between both seasons. He also ensured that the drama will show the moral and principal of our life that the audience will love to watch.

"If the audience has as much fun riding this wild and woolly roller coaster as we had crafting it, I'd jump at the chance to take everyone for another ride! There certainly isn't a lack of moral quandaries out there, or for that matter, culturally consequential source material to draw from for fresh narratives…" said Mike Kelley.

He also revealed that he started the preparation for What/If Season 2.

"My intention is for future seasons, assuming we get future seasons, to take place in a universe where the other story never existed," the show creator told TVLine.

Adding, while speaking to Variety Kelley said, "We're living in this moment where everything is so morally ambiguous and no one is being held accountable... I think it's just important at the moment we're living in to decide, 'Where are we? What is the thing I'm not willing to do?"

As What/If Season 2 has not been confirmed, so there is no official discussion on casting. Some of the Season 1 castings may return to the upcoming series. In the last season, the actors played their roles are as follows.

Jane Levy as Lisa Ruiz-Donovan, Keith Powers as Todd Archer, Juan Castano as Marcos Ruiz, Blake Jenner as Sean Donovan, Samanta Marie Ware as Angela Archer, Saamer Usmani as Avery Watkins, Nana Ghana as Sophie, Monique Kim as Miles among others, Renee Zellweger as Anne Montgomery, John Clarence Stewart as Lionel, Louis Herthum as Foster, Dave Annable as Dr. Ian Evans, and Juan Castano as Marcos Ruiz.

As there is no official confirmation on What/If Season 2, it doesn't have an official release date. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

