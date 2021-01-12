What viewers can see Altered Carbon is renewed for Season 3

Altered Carbon Season 3 may not have an official release date, but fans still want to know whether they will get the opportunity to be amused with it. Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of third season.

Deadline earlier reported that Netflix made the decision of dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 way back in April and the cancellation had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic. The real cause behind the sudden idea of dropping it is not revealed.

Altered Carbon was renewed for a second season in July 2018. Anthony Mackie took over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs, replacing the first season lead star Joel Kinnaman. Additionally, Alison Schapker joined the series as co-showrunner alongside Laeta Kalogridis. On May 23, 2019, it was announced that Alison Schapker would be the primary showrunner for the series, replacing Laeta Kalogridis who is still credited as an executive producer.

According to some reports, the decision to drop Altered Carbon Season 3 was made in April and was not related to Covid-19 pandemic, but due to the series' high production cost.

Many fans expected that Altered Carbon Season 3 would be released in 2022, as there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City.

In the future, a person's memories and consciousness are written onto a disk-shaped device called a cortical stack, which is implanted in the vertebrae at the back of the neck. But now that seems not to be possible after the announcement of its cancellation.

If Season 3 of Altered Carbon is renewed in future, it will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. The first season's most episodes were set in the year 2384 in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. It is set in such a time when the human minds are digitalized. The scientists deal with a device called cortical stack where a person's memories and consciousness are decanted and stacked.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely not to be renewed. However, fans are suggested not to give up hope as anything can happen at any time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Altered Carbon is yet to be renewed for Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 to focus on Professor's plan of making heist members out of bank