Devdiscourse News desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:09 IST
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 could release soon after Season 2
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 might come earlier than we expect. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 has been scheduled for release in 2021 and no wonder fans are waiting for it. Meanwhile, another good news for them is that season 3 might come earlier than they expect.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 was announced at a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. One year after that the Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura confirmed at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020, that fans do not have to wait for the third season as long as they had to wait for the second one.

One of the reasons Junichiro Tamura wants an early release of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 3 could be tied to Crunchyroll's involvement. Crunchyroll is mainly responsible for streaming the anime, but they also help increase streaming revenues. Crunchyroll streamed the anime show in both the Japanese version and English dub.

Earlier, anime production companies used to authorize an anime sequel if the DVD and Blu-ray sales did well in Japan. Nowadays, they mainly rely on merchandise sale and overseas streaming services, which means companies like Funimation and Crunchyroll can play a major role in making a film financially successful.

However, The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 has not aired yet, the release is scheduled in 2021. In the Crunchyroll Expo 2020, the director Masato Jibo hinted at the plot of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna," said the director.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 and Season 3 do not have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

